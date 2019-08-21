Day three of the William Thoman trial unveils journal entries from a fellow inmate

The trial of 63-year-old William Thoman continued Aug. 21 in Seventh Circuit Court in Rapid City.

Thoman is accused of plotting to kill a local doctor and faces attempted first-degree murder and criminal solicitation charges.

A fellow inmate, Dustin Eck, took the stand to discuss his interactions with Thoman while in the Pennington County Jail, after Thomas was arrested in this case.

Prosecutors referenced a later case to try to show a pattern of behavior from Thoman.

Eck recited journal entries he wrote about Thoman in court, after he said Thoman approached him asking if he knew someone who could "take care" of someone.

Eck claimed Thoman asked him for the number of someone who could "get rid of people" and planned to call the number from a non-jail phone.

He also claimed Thoman asked him if he had access to cyanide.

The defense asked if Eck kept journal entries of other inmates, he said he did not, Eck only wrote about Thoman.

Closing arguments are set for Aug. 22 at 10 a.m.