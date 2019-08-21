Repeal of state internet service tax will impact Rapid City's expansion

The repeal of the state internet service tax will impact Rapid City's general fund but could also put money back in the public's pocket.

"In a business like this where you're not growing and expanding services with an expanding community, you're really pulling back on those services. So people have more money in their pocket, and theoretically they'll spend that money but as far as spending it enough times to return 1.4 million dollars, I think that's probably a stretch to believe that can happen," said Steve Allender, Rapid City mayor.

The city's general fund pays for services such as police, parks, and libraries.

With this state tax repeal, the City said it could slow down emergency response times and outdoor maintenance.

However, not everyone is aware the internet service tax exists.

"It's nice to have the WiFi not only just to be able to do a little work if we need to, but if we need , my son has type 1 diabetes and so his monitoring is hooked up to the WiFi, and we'd always just have to use data, it's nice just to be able, to not have to worry about something extra," said Morgan VonHaden, resident.

Starting in 2020, the repeal of South Dakota's tax on internet service projects a 700,000 dollar loss in state funding, and that number is going to double in 2021.

"That's significant for us because 1.4 million makes up about 4 and 3/4 percent of all our general fund revenue," said Steve Allender.

"If the City has to cut funding, I think it hurts so many different parts of just local non-profits that rely heavily on the city, and those are the organizations that need the support because their helping a larger group of people and they're all our community members," said said Morgan VonHaden.

The City prioritizes spending on public safety and infrastructure, making non-profits at risk whenever the City budget is reduced.

"We'll delay growth in some areas to really make up for this, it's a missed, it puts a small glitch in our plan but it doesn't send us backwards," said said Steve Allender.