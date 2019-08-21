New school suicide prevention policy in Wyoming

The wording for a new suicide prevention policy in Wyoming is turning some parents' heads.

Crook County in Wyoming lost two teenage boys, Joshua and Ruhel to suicide. Joshua Donnell was 13 years old and Ruhel was 16 years old. Just seven months apart and two lives too many.

"We keep it a secret. And I know how that feels when my son started having suicide thoughts, I was embarrassed. You feel like there's something wrong with us. There's something wrong with him," Douglas Donnell, Joshua Donnell's father, said.

But there's nothing wrong with being diagnosed with clinical depression, it's just as Douglas Donnell put it "we don't talk about it."

But to help with suicide prevention, Crook County School District is implementing a new policy

However, the line about "students who are experiencing serious depression are unable to benefit fully from the educational program of the school" is concerning to parents.

Shannon Stewart and Douglass Donnell said the wording makes it seem that a school can easily kick out students who have depression.

But, Crook County School District Superintendent Mark Broderson said, "it doesn't mean were going to take them out of it and it doesn't mean that can't somewhat benefit. It means they need additional support. This policy provides these guidelines on what support to provide to them so they can be successful."

Broderson said this year they added two more guidance counselors to the district's staff. Now, all five schools in Crook County have a guidance counselor.

Though it's a step in the right direction, Stewart said she wants to see more postvention opportunities for students to grieve after a suicide loss and wants more psychiatric counselors to be available.

"Even just a counselor that can bounce through the district and like I say, anybody, two guidance counselors are great. But I think we need to start bringing in someone that's not just going to help them with picking classes and that," Shannon Stewart, Ruhel Stewart's mother, said.

"It's not just a school problem. It's a community problem and a society problem," Broderson said.

After Ruhel died, Douglas Donnell quit his job as a semi-truck driver to get certified as a suicide prevention instructor.