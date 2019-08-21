Law enforcement remains vigilant

Recent mass shootings around the country have left many people on edge. And even though we haven't had any incidents like that here, law enforcement has to remain vigilant.

Rapid City man Daniel Nazarchuk was arrested Monday after reportedly threatening to blow up local and federal government buildings.

"A Facebook post that this individual had kind of said in a rambling type of manner that he was kind of wishing to last out against local government agencies and such," says Lieutenant Diaz.

Rapid City Police take all threats, whether they are vague or not, seriously, and that is how they prepare for the worst.

"If the situation rose to the level of requiring federal involvement as well we have good relationships with federal authorities in addition to local," says Diaz.

Lieutenant Diaz says there is a delicate balance between a terrorist threat and freedom of speech, but when there is danger law enforcement needs to take action.

"Our first concern is that the target of these threats is safe, says Diaz.

Diaz says police aren't trying to scare the community, but instead want the community's help.

While you're scrolling through social media and you see a post that could cause harm, it's essential to report that to the police department.

"If it's alarming to anybody in the community, it is of interest to us. Even if it doesn't pan out or to be something significant," says Diaz.