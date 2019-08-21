If you're looking to have double the fun at the Central States Fair then Double Vision, Twin Magic, and Comedy can make that happen.

These identical twins are taking the fair by storm with their unique comedy and magic act.

The act is a half-hour long and based around them being twins.

When watching the show, the twins say they will grace the audience with a ton of humor and tricks that only identical twins can do.

The show thrives off audience participation and is family-friendly.

The Double Vision twins say they were voted number one for a twin magic act at the fair.

"People have never seen an identical twin magic act before. It's something unique. It's something different and something the fair just brought in just for their enjoyment. And then people get use to the idea and say what is this? I've never seen this kind of thing before. The kids are kind of like wow. It's not your standard magic show at a fair," says the Double Vision twins.

