Petition to legalize medical marijuana at Central States Fair

In 80 days, New Approach South Dakota has to collect seventeen thousand signatures for the legalization of marijuana in South Dakota.

With over 450 volunteers across the state, people at the Central States Fair are just a small part of the operation.

The organization is aiming for more signatures due to a set back last year when they lost thousands of signatures due to unregistered voters.

To keep that from happening again, the group is sharing the booth with South Dakota Voice so people who sign the petition can register to vote as well.

Kevin Quick is a West River Coordinator.

"Well, there's always the certain person that not going to agree with what you're doing," says Quick. "For the most part, we've received great support from the community, the vendors, and everybody here at the fair. Its been a great experience."

If they get enough signatures, the decision to legalize marijuana will be decided by South Dakota voters on the 2020 ballot.

