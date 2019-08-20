America's Toy Scout wants your old toys

Dig out the old toys from the attic because they could be worth some serious cash.

Joel Magee is the self-proclaimed America's Toy Scout and the Disney expert for the hit TV show, Pawn Stars. He is in Rapid City Tuesday and Wednesday looking to buy vintage toys.

Magee says anything from the 1980s and earlier could have heightened value.

"I had a guy come up to me with a single comic book," Magee said. "We paid $10,000 for it."

If you have old toys, Magee is encouraging you to bring them to the Residence Inn off Elk Vale Road where he can evaluate and possibly buy the toys from you.

Here's the information:

Joel Magee in Rapid City until Thursday.

Residence Inn

1314 N Elk Vale Rd, Rapid City, SD 57703

or call him at (561) 628-1990

