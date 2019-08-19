First responders and Strider Bikes promote safe bicycle riding

Back to school is less than a week away and the Rapid City Fire Department and Rapid City Police Department along with Strider Bikes are promoting safe bicycle riding ahead of back to school.

When school starts many students will chose bicycling as their way to get to and from school. Although it is a healthy activity, it is important to always keep safety a number one priority. Always wear a helmet. 75% of fatal bicycle crashes in 2017 involved a head injury. Most were killed because of not wearing a helmet. Wear bright colored clothing to be visible, be alert and obey all traffic rules and signs.

"Riding a bike promotes healthy habits and they're so many kids that are on screens every single day and we just get used to that," said Susie Marcks, marketing manager for All Kids Bike Movement. "Jumping into the car and maybe even getting on a screen when you're riding in the car to school and when you're on bike you're exercising, yes you're learning about your surroundings but you're also getting that physical fitness in and movement that kids need to start their day off right for the school day and get that exercise that they need.

The All Kids Bike movement, a nonprofit under the Strider Education Foundation, is an effort to get parents, teachers, community members and others to teach every child in America how to ride a bike by the time they reach first grade.