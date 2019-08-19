German tent unveils Rushmore Strike

The Central States Fair would not be complete without a German tent and this year it's really hopping.

It's put on by the Rushmore German Club and features games, polka music, and, of course, German beer. Each night you can find different yard and drinking games - including cornhole, giant Janga, and the stein hoist.

This year they're introducing a new game they're calling Rushmore Strike - commonly known as Hammerschlagen. They had to change the name because of copyright issues.

The objective is to drive a nail into a stump using the chisel side of a wedge hammer. Each person gets a single strike at a time and the first one to get their nail flush with the wood is the winner.

The game may be German, the beer may be German and the music may be German, but the doors are open to everyone - everyone over 21-years-old.

"It's set up every year and gives you something different to do during the fair," said Case Boggess with the Rushmore German Club. "It is the German Club but everyone is welcome. I'm a quarter German somewhere down the line but you don't have to be German at all to come and have a good time. It's just a big group, family type deal."

A Rushmore Strike tournament is set to take place Tuesday. Getting into the tent is free, but getting into the fair will cost you $3.

