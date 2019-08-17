Ice cream and pie booth at the Central States Fair supports 4-H projects

You can't go to the Central States Fair without having something sweet to eat, good thing the Black Hills Home Explorers 4-H Club is serving up something delicious.

This pie and ice cream booth is run by 4-H club members.

Using trucks with freezers to bring 120 gallons of SDSU ice cream to their location at the fair.

And their co-leader said all the proceeds support the club's projects.

"4-H is extremely important because it helps them learn confidence in themselves, it helps them realize that they can do anything that they set their minds to, and it opens up so many doors. A lot of our kids don't even know they could go overseas, because as she said, 4-H is everywhere," said Lisa James, co-leader of the Black Hills Home Explorers 4-H Club.

They also serve about 150 pies throughout the week with strawberry rhubarb being the most popular.