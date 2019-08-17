Pools are clothing, but some feel they didn't get enough pool time this summer

If you wish you made bigger splashes this summer, you aren't the only one.

The summer is coming to a close and so are the pools, but this summer weather wasn't the best for pool days.

Rapid City experienced heavy rain and thunderstorms this summer, which resulted in fewer people lounging at the pools.

"It feels like it rained every single day this summer and I think people's ideal weather for outdoor swimming is 85 degrees and sunny," says recreation specialist, Emily Carstensen.

Carstensen says June was the worst month by far due to the weather.

"We try to keep them open as much as we can while staying within our safety guidelines as far as lightening goes. But it has just been a super rough summer for us weather-wise," says Carstensen.

While the lifeguards were hoping to feel the heat this summer, they got the complete opposite: rain and hail.

"The weather has kind of been all over the place, so we have had days where there are not many people, and then we've had super hot days where we were super busy," says pool manager, Erika Akers.

Some people were looking to take a swim, so they headed to the indoor pool at Roosevelt Swim Center. The facility saw more traffic in June, but the total amount of people for the summer stayed the same from last year.

"The weather was bad outside and people had to use the inside pool in June because it was just so rough," says Carstensen.

If you're already looking forward to going swimming next year, the outdoor pools will be opening in early June.

