Rapid City Area School District aims to fill about 72 open positions before school starts

As parents and students are shopping for school supplies, the Rapid City Area School District is busy trying to fill their open positions.

The district currently has about 72 open positions, many of which are for substitute teachers.

But there are also openings for custodial staff, food service workers and full-time teachers.

The district's recruiter said anyone interested in a flexible work schedule should consider applying to be a substitute.

"The biggest thing about being a sub is we're looking for somebody who's non-traditional. With a substitute teacher, you can pick your schedule, you pick your school, you pick all your location, you pick when you want to work, you can work as much as you'd like to or as little as you would like to, so that's the nice part about being a substitute," said Katie Lindwurm, recruiter for Rapid City Area School District.

Lindwurm said student learning is the district's priority, which is why they need more people to step in and help out in these roles.

The Rapid City Area School District recently moved from the city administration building and are now sharing their new location with the YMCA, located at 625 Ninth Street.