Tourism season may be coming to a close but will pick back up in September

Summer tourism may soon be coming to a close, but it won't be long until Main Street Square is filled with visitors once again.

Thousands of people headed to Downtown Rapid City this summer.

"We've talked to thousands of people visiting. And I'm not kidding you every state in the United States has been recognized," says President and CEO of Destination Rapid City, Dan Senftner.

Seftner says there were more visitors this year he believes there was a ten to percent increase in the number of people visiting the downtown area compared to last year.

"Just the ambassadors alone have talked to 40 to 50 thousand," says Senftner.

Local shops also saw an increase in summer visitors.

"This July has actually been our biggest July since we first opened seven years ago," says Operations manager for Karma Boutique, Sasha Campbell.

Even though the traditional tourism season is coming to a close, the downtown area is preparing for visitors to continue through the fall.

"September really kick's off with several busloads of our seniors that visit from other communities when the kids go back to school," says Senftner.

Campbell says customers tell her they enjoy coming to the area when there are fewer people.

"It's really mellow for them; it's mellow for us it's just a nice time of year," says Campbell.