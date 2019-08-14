Run-off elections could come to an end

Some people are looking to eliminate run-off elections in Rapid City, that motion had its second reading at today's Legal and finance meeting.

The idea is to repeal the ordinance that requires run-off elections for municipal officials when no one candidate manages to obtain a certain majority of the votes.

If run-off elections were eliminated, the position would simply go to the candidate who receives the highest number of votes the first time around.

Since 2009, there have been nine run-off elections in Rapid City, and in each instance, the run-off victory went to the candidate who scored the most votes during the first round.

City Communication Coordinator, Darrell Shoemaker, says those extra run-off elections are expensive, costing, on average, about 25-thousand dollars per election.

"A lot of the people who voted in the municipal election don't turn out for the run-off election. There is a cost associated with that. There hasn't been any change in the results in those elections," says Shoemaker.

The next step comes on Monday when the issue moves to the council to see if it's approved.

