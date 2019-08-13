Fight over 'Taco Tuesday' heats up in Taco John's hometown

"Taco Tuesday" is a well-known term for a themed dinner night out or at home, but as many U.S. restaurants over the years have learned, it's trademarked.

Cheyenne, Wyoming-based Taco John's trademarked "Taco Tuesday" 30 years ago and has zinged cease-and-desist letters at offenders ever since.

Now, a recent example that hits close to home for the fast-food chain is stirring a debate. The company recently sent a warning letter to a brewery five blocks from its headquarters for advertising a taco truck that parks outside on Taco Tuesdays.

Some locals have rallied to the company's defense, saying it's well within its legal rights to defend the trademarked term. But one legal expert doubts Taco John's has a case.

Trademark attorney Michael Atkins says "Taco Tuesday" is used so often now, it no longer has a strong connection to Taco John's.