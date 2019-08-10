Custer County Fair showcases 4-H kids dedication through livestock shows

The Custer County Fair kicked off Aug. 8 and not only is attendance up this year but the 4-H kids have been working all summer to prepare for the livestock show.

"The big thing today that I love seeing the most is these kids showing their goats and the sheep and their cattle because 4-H is important and it's fun watching them walk around with their purple ribbons and they're just so proud," said Tif Robertson, Custer County Fair volunteer.

It's that time of year again, the Custer County Fair is in full swing as you can see behind me and the 4-H kids have been working really hard to showcase their animals today.

"Working with her, we practice every day, walking her around, feeding her, loving on her, feeding her so that she is perfect for this show," said Savie Slava, 4-H member.

4-H stands for the head, heart, hands, and health and teaches hands-on learning programs to kids eight to 18 years old.

"I'm a very big advocate for 4-H and it's great to see all these young kids coming, 4-H is an opportunity for kids to grow leadership, to be able to develop skills and by the entries are up and everything here this year at Custer County Fair so that's a great sign that the kids are wanting to be invested and become better leaders in their communities," said Tif Robertson.

Savie is a 12-year-old 4-H member who says she's excited for everything at the fair -- especially to show her cow Carmel in the livestock competition.

"It's not just about the prizes, it's the work getting put into it, it's fun working with these critters, they're very gentle once you get them tamed down," said Savie Slava.

The Custer County Fair parade kicks off Aug. 11 at 11 a.m. followed by the vintage antique car show at noon.