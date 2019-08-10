New additions to Black Hills Farmers Market

The Black Hills Farmers Market had a big weekend and unveiled new additions at the market.

To end National Farmers Market Week on a high note staff showed off the new bike rack, storage shed, sign, and installation of electricity this morning.

Manager of the Black Hills Farmers Market, Barbara Cromwell says all of these new additions wouldn't have been possible without the help of local businesses and organizations.

Live Well Black Hills provided them with the new bike rack. While AAA Sheds provided the shed and Black Hills Energy, Parks and Recreation and Swiftec came though with the electricity.

To top it all, off during last winter the city designated the area as a Market Park, so an updated sign was added.

"All of them just help contribute to the success of this market and the future growth of this market. The electricity helps us be more sustainable, and it's going to allow us in the future to have an ATM machine here and some of those kinds of things," says Cromwell.

Cromwell is looking forward to seeing the community use the new items.