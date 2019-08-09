3 injured in head-on motorcycle collision north of Johnson Siding

Head-on motorcycle crash sends 3 people to the hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

First responders from multiple agencies tend the scene of a head-on collision of two motorcycles.

It happened Friday morning on Norris Peak Road a couple of miles out of Johnson Siding.

South Dakota Highway Patrol says a motorcycle was heading north when the rider didn't make the curve, went into the ditch and came back across Norris Peak road, crossing the center line and hit a motorcycle heading south head-on.

The 63-year old man on the first bike was flown by LifeFlight to Rapid City Regional Hospital. The two people on the second motorcycle, a 44-year-old man and a 34-year-old-man went to the hospital by ambulance. The Patrol says all three suffered serious non-life threatening injuries and none of the them were wearing a helmet.

Accident numbers at this year's Sturgis Rally are less than half the total we saw at this point last year.

