Inaugural Sturgis 2019 Beef Throw Down

10 restaurants entered but only one was victorious for the inaugural Sturgis Beef Throw Down.

Sponsored by the Beef Industry Council, restaurants from around the Black Hills Region competed in the throw down by submitting their best beef dishes.

Celebrity chef and Food Network star Justin Warner was one the judges who got to taste all the of entries and earlier Thursday, at Harley Davidson Rally Point, announced the winner.

Hill City Restaurant Alpine Inn took top honors with their Steak Diane Sandwich..

"You know our lunch menu we got over 50 items on it so to sell 30, it's outselling our Reuben and our German plates," said Executive Chef Clark Braun. "It's got French sauce, it takes 3 sauces to make the final sauce, it's steak diane and the big thing with that is it has to be flashed with brandy. We're doing that in the kitchen and we're putting it out on a nice crispy bun and we're doing turned mushrooms to put on top of it as a garnish."

Rally goers local and afar can participate in the throw down by getting passport and visiting at least 3 of the 10 participating restaurants. That passport will then get stamped and when completed will be used in a drawing to win up to $500 in beef bucks and beef swag. There is still time to participate, drawing is August 11.

2019 Beef Throw Down Competitors

Red Rock - Wall

The Knuckle - Sturgis

The Loud American - Sturgis

T-Grille - Deadwood

Flyt - Deadwood

Country Side Grill - Rapid City

Vertex Sky Bar/Paddy O'Neill's - Rapid City

Sliders Bar & Grill - Rapid City

Alpine Inn - Hill City

Baker's Bakery & Cafe - Custer