Inaugural Sturgis 2019 Beef Throw Down

STURGIS, S.D. (KEVN) - 10 restaurants entered but only one was victorious for the inaugural Sturgis Beef Throw Down.
Sponsored by the Beef Industry Council, restaurants from around the Black Hills Region competed in the throw down by submitting their best beef dishes.
Celebrity chef and Food Network star Justin Warner was one the judges who got to taste all the of entries and earlier Thursday, at Harley Davidson Rally Point, announced the winner.
Hill City Restaurant Alpine Inn took top honors with their Steak Diane Sandwich..
"You know our lunch menu we got over 50 items on it so to sell 30, it's outselling our Reuben and our German plates," said Executive Chef Clark Braun. "It's got French sauce, it takes 3 sauces to make the final sauce, it's steak diane and the big thing with that is it has to be flashed with brandy. We're doing that in the kitchen and we're putting it out on a nice crispy bun and we're doing turned mushrooms to put on top of it as a garnish."
Rally goers local and afar can participate in the throw down by getting passport and visiting at least 3 of the 10 participating restaurants. That passport will then get stamped and when completed will be used in a drawing to win up to $500 in beef bucks and beef swag. There is still time to participate, drawing is August 11.
2019 Beef Throw Down Competitors
Red Rock - Wall
The Knuckle - Sturgis
The Loud American - Sturgis
T-Grille - Deadwood
Flyt - Deadwood
Country Side Grill - Rapid City
Vertex Sky Bar/Paddy O'Neill's - Rapid City
Sliders Bar & Grill - Rapid City
Alpine Inn - Hill City
Baker's Bakery & Cafe - Custer