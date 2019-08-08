Harley-Davidson brings demo bikes to the Heart of the Hills

A new partnership emerged in the Heart of Hills for this years Sturgis' Motorcycle Rally.

Harley-Davidson brought 18 of their touring bikes for people to take for demo rides around the Black Hills.

You can see their gleaming, black semi parked at the 1880 Train parking lot.The 1880 Train complex was chosen for its ample parking space, visibility and easy highway access.

"We're really excited to have Harley-Davidson Motor Company partner with us this year at the 1880 Train and Hill City Chamber of Commerce," said Janet Wetovic-Bily, executive director of Hill City Chamber of Commerce. "It's wonderful because people who come to experience the hills this time get a chance to actually experience the hills on of the new touring bikes or any of their motorbikes that they have them, and from all accounts and the visuals on main street Hill City, we've had a huge number of visitors this year...more so then I think in previous years recently."

According the Harley Davidson team, they are seeing good and people from as far as Japan and Germany have experienced the Black Hills one of their steel ponies.

"Not only is Hill City known for embracing the Rally and welcoming the riders, in addition to the Biker Breakfast at the Hill City Senior Center, thanks to Harley-Davidson and the 1880 Train we have an added dimension for visitors to enjoy," said Wetovic-Bily "Plus we are perfectly centrally located for riders to explore those scenic drives."

Riders can register for a touring bike for 1 hour with their valid driver's license with motorcycle endorsement.