The perfect time to head to Reptile Gardens is during the rally

During rally week, most businesses hire extra staff members to handle the increased traffic, but not Reptile Gardens.

That's because, the weeks before and during the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, Reptile Gardens usually sees a decrease in the number of visitors.

Assistant general manager, Jeff Oldham says their business is generally cut by half when the biker gathering rolls into town.

Even though Reptile Gardens is taking a hit, they say that they expect this to happen.

Even with a decrease in visitors, they keep their regular business houses and offer all three of their shows.

Oldham says the people who benefit from this the most are the locals because they can take in the attractions without the heavy crowds.

"A lot of our employees take time off during this week because we just don't need as many employees to make the business run smoothly," says Oldham.

Oldham says he expects to see more visitors by Sunday.