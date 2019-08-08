New murals at Knollwood Heights Elementary School?

Knollwood Heights Elementary School may get a new look after a Rapid City woman starts a fundraising page.

After speaking to a few friends who work at Knollwood Heights Elementary School, Natalie Slack made a GoFundMe Page to raise money to paint the school walls.

The local graphic designer created the fundraising page on Wednesday with the goal of $3,000 to update the wall murals.

In 24 hours, she raised nearly half of her goal and has a few volunteers lined up waiting to paint.

The plan is to purchase supplies to repaint murals and add inspirational quotes along the walls.

Slack said most of the time there is not enough money to allocate funds to aesthetics of a school.

But she hopes this starts a wave of change as art can help jump start better learning for young minds.

"If we could just update and freshen up the space a little bit it could potentially have a sort of a ripple effect in the community. Help the kids feel like they're valued that their space is safe, exciting and breathes some curiosity. Also, just excites the teachers again about teaching here at Knollwood," Slack said.

Slack hopes to raise the money and paint in time before the first day of school starts.