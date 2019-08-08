New drug treatment center opens in Rapid City.

Rapid City has a new ally in the fight against drug addiction with the opening of a new medication assisted treatment center.

The professionals say you need every tool in the box to fight addiction so not long ago when Dr. Stephen Tamang looked around and saw there was no medication-assisted treatment center in the area's drug treatment landscape, he knew he had to act.

"MAT clinics when done right have a lot of validity and are very good for communities and Rapid City didn't have one," he said Thursday. "Really, we didn't have anything West River. So a small group of us, a provider, myself, a couple of nurses and a social worker started doing it on a very small scale."

The idea took hold.

Now the state, the city and Rapid City Elevate, the economic development organization have jumped in to help Tamang's Project Recovery grow -- and grow quickly.

With seven providers in clean new space on Flormann Street in Rapid City, the clinic serves a mostly opioid addicted clientele. The medications haven't been developed yet for other drugs flooding the territory.

"Opioid use disorder, heroin addicts, prescription pain pills, we have great tools to take a way the craving, take away the physical elements that keep people addicted to them," said Tamang. "For methamphetamines the tools there are considerably inferior."

But the clinic can't help if the client's don't reach out.

"There's a lot of stigma associated with having an addiction and there shouldn't be," Tamang said. "Anybody that is addicted to prescription pain pills or heroin that isn't sure they should seek help they should come in and just talk to us. Because you are not forced to do anything, nothing's reported and we're here to help them and always be the advocate for the patient suffering."

