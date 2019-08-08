Plumbing shop transforms into restaurant during the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

Subbing out their plumbing shop to sell ice cream and sandwiches, one family-owned business brings local beef to the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

"For about 355 days through the year, this is a normal plumbing shop, in and out, open every day to regular joe customers and local businesses, they do contract work as well. For about two weeks in august, we tear down the front and set up a taco stand, roast beef stand and that runs for the entirety of the rally," said Amy Conover, owner of Town-n-Country Plumping.

Year after year, Strugis rally goers stop by, Town-n-Country Plumping to taste their famous roast beef sandwich, Indian taco, or huckleberry ice cream, including a couple from Arizona.

"We come here for our waters and they have great food here too, great food, really good food, you just don't get it everywhere, this is pretty much the only place we have it," said Sandy and Doug Lanz, rally-goers.

Amy's step-mom opened the shop in 1986 as the first licensed plumber in South Dakota, she had the idea to sell roast beef at the rally -- and it's been a hit ever since.

"I think that we're just keeping it going in her honor, anybody who sees this knows -- or would have known her, she was really popular around town, and we wanted to do it because she did it, and keep it going for her," said Amy Conover.

Amy runs the shop with her brother and said their step-mom just wanted to make people happy by having a good meal at the rally.