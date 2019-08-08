The search for Serenity Dennard continues during rally week

Despite the hectic pace of rally week, a group of authorities and volunteers continued their search for Serenity Dennard on the morning of Aug. 8.

Covering a three-mile radius, about 30 people and two canines trekked through tall grasses just Northeast of the children's home for any evidence of Serenity.

It has been two weeks since people were involved in the search efforts. Last week they used dogs only.

The search began at 6:30 a.m., and stopped when they reached the three-mile mark.

"We sit down the first part of each week and assess where we're at and of course it' s rally week this week, so we kind of tentatively planned a search for today depending on what was going on with rally week. It's driven by resources available, driven by weather, driven by the information we have, we follow the information whether it's investigatively or through our search efforts," said Pennington County Sheriff Kevin Thom.

The sheriff said he is committed to bringing Serenity home and the search will continue until she is found.