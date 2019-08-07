Love Me Foods rolls into Sturgis

A new food truck rolled into the rally, and they're serving up a treat that most bikers would love.

Love Me Foods is new to the Sturgis Rally scene, but they've quickly made a name for themselves.

They attended a motorcycle rally in Las Vegas last year, which inspired them to take a chance on the biggest biker rally in the country.

The food truck serves foot-long, hand-dipped corn dogs, along with other food options, and most people are surprised when they receive their special dog.

Employee Sheldon Harmon says they get a lot of fun reactions to their food.

"We're next to several really good vendors, and we've become friends with. You know they kind of almost become your family for a couple of weeks while you're here which is cool. So we enjoy that, and we've just been treated really well and received very well by everybody," says Harmon.

Harmon says they're already looking forward to coming back for next year's rally.

