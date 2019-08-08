Bake Works rolls out sweet treats for the rally

If you're in the rally spirit and looking for a sweet treat, then you're in luck. Bake Works in Rapid City was inspired by the rally, creating biker hog and beer mug cupcakes.

The new creations just hit the showcase today and cost $6 each.

The biker hog cupcakes are created with two cupcakes and finished off with a ton of decorative frosting.

Bake Works Manager Michelle Kline says it takes about one hour to fully complete these treats.

And to continue with the rally fun, Bake Works is providing a ten percent discount off an entire purchase to anyone dressed in a rally shirt or biker gear.

"Absolutely, especially if they are popular. Of course, we will make biker hos every year. We will do other things too. We have an amazing cake, a decorator who can do a lot of really cool things. So who knows what we will come up with for next year," says Kline.

Kline says with the County Fair coming up, the biker hog cupcakes may soon be wearing a different outfit, like a cowboy hat.