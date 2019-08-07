Sturgis unveils 2020 Rally logo

With the Rally at the halfway point it's time to start thinking about, well, next year's Rally.

And so it was Wednesday on Main Street in Sturgis when the city unveiled the 2020 logo for the 80th incarnation of big event.

Designed by Hot Leathers out of Connecticut, the logo hits a patriotic note with a red, white and blue motif. Next year's running of the granddaddy of all the Rally's is expected to be a big one and the logo's originator thinks his design will measure up.

"We just unveiled it two minutes ago," said Andy George from Hot Leathers. "Everybody loved it. The crowd loved it. Seems like it's going to be a good one."

George said he already had his eye on the 80th.

"A lot of planning going into it," he said. "A lot of announcements coming up. A lot of big, big announcements coming up for next year. Going to be the big party, the big party for the industry next year and everybody's waiting for it."

The 2020 logo's patriot theme struck a nerve for some Rallygoers.

"We started getting away from what this country represented. Right?," said Rob Courtier form Cheyenne, Wyo. "And we need to get back to what this country does represent. And you see it out here on the streets today. it's freedom, independence, right? We come do our thing, right? We don't want to be bothered. You know, that's American. (The logo is) Red, white and blue. I'll wear it."

Hot Leathers has been designing the official Rally logo for the past half decade.