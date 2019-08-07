Rusty Wallace Charity Ride brings in big names

A new charity ride left Rapid City Wednesday afternoon with the hopes of raising money for kids.

The inaugural ride of the Rusty Wallace Charity Ride left Main Street Square around 2 p.m. It starts in Rapid City and ends at the Buffalo Chip with money going to the NASCAR Foundation - which helps with medical bills for children - and the Special Olympics Rapid City Flame.

Wallace is a former NASCAR driver and he paired up with Rod Woodruff and the Buffalo Chip to make the ride a reality. To help spark interest, Wallace brought in some high profile friends, including: Sarah Palin, Clint Bowyer, John Paul DeJoria, Don Prudhomme, Walker Evans and Sean McNabb.

"We're going to get the word out. We have got to empower our youth. The Special Olympics and anything that has to do with kids we're 100 percent on board," McNabb said. He is from the popular television show 'Sons of Anarchy'.

Former Alaska governor Sarah Palin was also in attendance. She says the charities hit home for her.

"Helping kids with special needs is important because those kids face challenges greater than any of us will ever face and they are too often victims of bullying," Palin said.

Wallace says he hopes to raise $250,000 to donate to the two charities.

