French Creek RV Campground cleans up after Custer flood

After a heavy flash flood in Custer on Friday, French Creek RV Campground workers are cleaning up as fast as they can.

After heavy rain on Friday, creeks started to overflow and cause problems.

Tom Reiger has a vacation home right across the street of French Creek and on Friday night it was a seen he's never seen before.

"It was running up over the road over here and all the way down pass the alley. It was running over the sidewalk and the road. They had it barricaded up here. I waited about a year and then they finally took the barricades out so I can get here," Reiger said.

Now French Creek RV Campground workers are cleaning up after the campground was washed out.

The rushing water carried an SUV down French Creek, shifted a motorcycle and flooded a couple of trailers.

Knee-deep water seeped into campground manager Diane Olson's, home covering the whole basement and reaching to the office.

"I thought I don't think there's anyway I can find something to stop this water from coming in. By the time I got back to the front it was coming fast," Olson said.

Olson said she couldn't open the door to run out as the flood kept her trapped in. When firefighters arrived, she escaped by climbing out of the office window.

Several of her wood floors buckled and her TV along with her tax records were destroyed.

Olson cancelled two reservations over the weekend out of caution.

But with gravel now leveled out and the premises dried out, the campground is up and running once again.