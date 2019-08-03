Monday morning will kick off the 17th annual Sturgis Mayor's Ride.

The event will kick off at 9 A.M. from Sturgis and is designed to raise money for different charities and local emergency services in the area.

Bikers will go through the Black Hills and stop at Crazy Horse and then end at Custer State Park.

But due to the massive storm that hit Custer Friday night, Mayor of Sturgis, Mark Carstensen says he is staying in contact with Custer officials in regards to the storm damage, and at this time the ride will still go on.

"There could be another storm before then. I mean here, there, both places. It's the Black Hills in August here, and storms have been plentiful this year." says Carstensen.

Carstensen says he is optimistic that they will get the ride in and encourages bikers to register for the event by Sunday night at Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.com.

