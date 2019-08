A B-1 aircrew from the 28th Bomb Wing will provide a flyover above Main Street in Sturgis, South Dakota on Tuesday, Aug. 6 at 3 p.m. as part of the 19th annual Veterans Recognition Ceremony.

The flyover, part of an approved training mission, is the pinnacle of an event to honor all of those who have served in the military, and is the conclusion of an annual motorcycle ride that starts at Ellsworth Air Force Base - the Dakota Thunder Run.