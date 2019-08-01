AT&T installs cell towers for 79th Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

More people means more interruptions in cell service but, not at the 79th Sturgis Motorcyle Rally. AT&T rolls out some cell towers to help boost the service.

AT&T brought in two Cells on Wheels otherwise known as COWS to handle the increase in wireless activity during the 79th Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

One cell tower is stationed behind the Full Throttle Saloon on Vale Road and another one was installed at Kickstand Campground.

These cell towers help boost network capacity by 53 percent.

For the first time in Sturgis, AT&T is also bringing in the First-Net network to specifically help first responders.

In the past, Rally AT&T customers have used enough mobile data to stream Netflix for more than three thousand hours.

The owner of Pappy Hoel Campground said every year the cell towers help thousands of people communicate.

"We have several thousand people to come out here, and they all got those cell phones and they're wanting to text back home, or get their emails to stay in touch with the rest of the world. So they needed these cell phones out here, and with Harley Davidson coming and being our partner and this being the official home of Harley Davidson, there's even more need for people to be communicating and letting them know this is the place to be," Jessie Dupree, Pappy Hoel Campground owner, said.

AT&T is also adding Wi-Fi at 31 locations throughout downtown Sturgis.