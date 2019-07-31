$300 to $500 a night for rally hotel room

Hotel rooms are quickly filling up for the 79th annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. If you're still hoping to get one, be prepared to shell out a very pretty penny.

"I called and spoke with quite a few different owners today and they're saying this weekend is going to be really tough to get a reservation," said Veronica Grosek, executive director of the Sturgis Chamber of Commerce. "Next week and next weekend most of them do still have rooms available."

A quick look at Hotels.com shows Sturgis 91 percent booked for the opening weekend of the Rally. With availability tight, rates are skyrocketing.

"We're looking at from about $300 to $500 a night," Grosek said. "We have some boutique hotels that are more in the higher end of that range and some budget hotels on the lower end. So it does vary. The further away from Sturgis you go the better rates you can get."

If you can forego the hotel experience, there are plenty of camping spots available on the lawns of residential homes.

One such home is Deb's Place Camping. Operator Georgina Estes says she rents out lawn space for $25 a night per person.

"We can have up to 14 tents in the yard," Estes said.

Estes believes there are two main reasons why people stay on her lawn.

". . . because it's least expensive and it's two and a half blocks from Main Street," Estes said. "We provide you with a room with an air conditioner and towels for the bathroom."

