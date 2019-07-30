Wind Cave National Park is encouraging the community to be alert around wild animals

In 2019, Wind Cave National Park has seen six accidents involving bison. Three of those ending in fatalities.

"The problem with the Bison at night is that they're just a black hole. It's really hard to see them, and so even though if you know, they might be there it still can be hard to pick them up," says Wind Cave Park spokesman, Tom Farrell.

Wind Cave Park spokesman Tom Farrell says the rising number of accidents this year, compared to previous years, means it's crucial for the park to educate the community and tourists.

"We try to educate people to drive carefully, but the other way is just enforcement of the speed limits. The speed limit on highway 35 is 45 miles per hour, so that is what our law enforcement rangers are out doing. Trying to make sure people aren't speeding," says Farrell.

Farrell says when people are driving, the key is to be aware of their surroundings. That includes putting down phones, watching their speed, and keeping their eyes on the road.

"This is their mating season, so they form in one or two very large groups," says Farrell.

Legally, visitors have to be 25 yards away from any Bison, but Farrell says you should try to be even further away because their behavior can change in a matter of seconds.

"They're very ill-tempered animals and you never know what they're going to do next. And they can run 35 miles per hour, and they can weigh two-thousand pounds so in a case like that you always want to bet on the bison," says Farrell.

Farrell says if you're going to take a trip to see Bison, the best thing to do is watch from a safe distance or stay in your car.