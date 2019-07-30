Drivers survive multi-vehicle crash in Rapid City but a dog dies

A multi-vehicle crash at the intersection of Cambell and Omaha Streets leads to a dog's death and a major traffic pile up.

An accident Monday morning involving three vehicles at the intersection of Cambell Street and East Omaha Street caused a 40-minute traffic pileup.

According to Rapid City Police, a blue Subaru stopped at the light going east on Omaha when the driver of the next vehicle had a medical emergency.

Police said that emergency pushed a mail truck and the Subaru into the intersection where an F-250 was turning from Cambell onto Omaha.

A witness said the mail truck driver had a bloody face and was stuck in the truck because of a jammed door.

A dog in the Subaru flew out of the car and ended up dead.

Police said, drivers of both the mail truck and the Subaru went to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.