City Hall renovations are coming

Rapid City Area Schools administrators moved out of the CSAC building on Sixth Street this summer. But what is happening with those empty rooms?

Broken tiles in City Hall building in Rapid City. (KEVN)

The Rapid City Public Works Committee approved advertising bids to renovate the former City/School Administration Center.

The building is now being called City Hall.

The building was built in the 1980s and has some infrastructure problems now. Renovations include replacing tiles, lights, moving some walls, adding paint and carpeting.

City Hall will start advertising bids in August but bids will open in September.

City Public Works Director Dale Tech said he expects many competitive bids since the construction work will be inside and cannot be affected by outside weather changes.

With the third floor free, city employees will now have more space to work.

"With city employees where they were stacked in so it will give some of the employees that had some pretty cramped workspaces a little elbow room. I believe there will be other city services that will return to the building. I don't know exactly what they are. But there will be some other city personnel currently housed off sight that will be moving in to occupy the space," Tech said.

Construction will start in the fall and Tech expects it to last for a year and a half.