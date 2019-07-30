Firefighters turn to forest thinning in wet times with no fires

Rain, drizzle, snow, hail and fog. Mother nature has delivered moisture to the Black Hills this year just about every way she can -- and in prodigious volume.

It's kept the fire danger down -- and left firefighters with some time for projects that in other years they wouldn't get to.

"The crews are out doing a little bit of cutting," said Jeremy Dalman, the fire management officer with the Mystic Ranger District of the Black Hills national Forest. "With the wet year it gives us the opportunity to get out and do some work that we may not have been able to do during past fire seasons."

In the Forest Service Mystic District near Rockerville the firefighters are working to thin out some of the fuel load in a patch of the forest.

"It's a hazardous fuels reduction with this particular project," said Dalman. "We're not necessarily removing the fuel we're just changing the arrangement from a vertical arrangement and putting them on the ground."

They are thinning what they call ladder fuels, the smaller trees that can catch a ground fire and then take it up into the upper canopy and possible cause a catastrophic crown fire.

By knocking the trees down to the ground, and if -- or when -- a fire moves into the same area, it would slow, giving firefighters more time to contain it.

"In the future we'd be able to fight a fire in here," said Dalman.

They use chainsaws and the mechanized Masticator, a bulldozer type vehicle, that can really do the job.

We asked Dalman if he thought he'd ever get all the way out ahead of the fires.

"Unfortunately we'll never be able to do all the work we would like to do," he said -- even in a really wet year with no fires. "it's just too much work, too time consuming, too expensive. We're always going to have to fight fire."