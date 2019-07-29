Hill City residents lose phone service for nearly a month and say 'it's the worst'

Nearly 70 Hill City residents living in Leisure Hills, are struggling with cell service despite reaching out to the public utilities commission and CenturyLink.

Deb Kulbel, a Leisure Hills resident in Hill City, tries to call someone on her phone.(KEVN).

Deb Kulbel said about 40 homes, including hers, are struggling to get cell service for nearly a month.

"This is the longest that it's been out and it's getting, as I said, old real fast," Kubel said.

Kulbel said by living in the rural area normally she loses service about two to three times a year for a few days. But in the past 12 years she said this is the worst.

She posted on Facebook and found out many neighbors are struggling with service too.

Dale Gaasland purchased a $750 phone booster to help, but he said it's just money down the drain.

"One of my neighbors wants me to try a bigger booster but over my right shoulder there is a good size hill which is going to probably make it so that booster doesn't work," Gaasland said.

Though Gaasland understands by living in a rural area there may be spotty service but, paying thousands of dollars to receive no service frustrates him.

"I'm paying someone to provide what Alexander Graham Bell built back in what the 1870s. That should work," Gaasland said.

Kulbel said most of the residents are elderly and worries about a neighbor losing their life because they can't call emergency services.

"A gentleman who had to be taken by an ambulance," Kubel said. "One person driving another vehicle trying to find cell service to call an ambulance and quite honestly they weren't sure he was going to make it. Someone had a stroke. We have some people that have major health issues and their waiting for call backs for doctor's appointments."

Several residents said they just feel unheard.

"We're kind of left out here. They think we get in the hills and we have it all and we don't," Kubel said.

However, Senator John Thune is working on expanding the broadband to avoid connectivity problems in rural areas.

"We're working on that," Senator Thune said. "Fifth generation, what we call 5G technology is the next thing out there. Obviously, there going to be deploying that in populated areas probably first, but we want to do everything we can to make it attractive for those companies that are delivering those types of services here in South Dakota to have the incentive to do that. It's a constant challenge. But we would like to change that."