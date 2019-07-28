More trails closed

An unusually wet year is wreaking havoc on the Black Hills trail system and forest service employees are struggling to keep up.

This week another trail - off Bogus Jim Road - was added to closure list because of an extremely muddy area about half way into the ride.

Officials with the U.S. Forest Service say because of the mud, people have been driving around, creating a new path with deep ruts.

This is happening all over the Black Hills. The widening of the trails damages natural areas and can make it harder to repair.

"Once it dries out, we can get equipment in here, whether it be the trail dozer or a heavier piece of equipment. We'll try to go above and below where the water's coming in and if we can get the water to drain off the road before hand, that will help," said Ben Schumacher, recreation technician with U.S. Forest Service. "The other thing is to smooth out the ruts. We can come in and put grass seed down so the vegetation will help soak some of that water up too."

Before heading out on your next trail ride, check the forest service website for a list of closed trails.

