Two arrested in connection to shooting

Police have arrested two men in relation to a shooting in North Rapid City.

Police say the shooting happened around 9:00 a.m. in the parking lot at 1201 Atlas Street.

In a tweet, the department says officers have made contact with all of the people involved and say no one was hurt.

The names of the those charged have not been released however, police say, the charges relate to aggravated assault and a felon in possession of a firearm.

This is a developing story, check back later for updates.