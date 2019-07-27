Cafe Nourish is stirring things up with their new program

The homegrown chef initiative started in early July.

This is where the cooks who spend most of the time in the back of the kitchen have the opportunity to take the front stage and display their talent and showcase their recipes.

So far they've had five dedicated chefs participate in the program.

Sue chef James Reilly says since they started this initiative, they've had great success and have gotten even better reviews.

"It allows for a lot of culinary differences. There would be different kind of meals that I wouldn't know how to prep or would even be able to consider cooking, but with everyone chipping in their own idea it influences us and helps us more," says Chef Kristian Big Zow.

The workers at Cafe Nourish are looking forward to seeing the program grow and watching new chefs showcase their skills.