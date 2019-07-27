Rapid City experiencing setbacks with the Uber app

When the Uber app finally rolled around it was pretty tricky for many people to catch a ride.

"It would say Uber is not available in your area and then finally it said Uber's available, but there are no drivers. And that's what we see right now. Whenever I open up the app, there's either nobody out there, or there are only one or two cars, and I'm one of them," says Uber driver, Jeremy Azevedo.

Jeremy has been driving for Uber for about two weeks now. He says his paperwork for Lyft got accepted in a day while Uber took about a month.

"It does sound like they're moving a little bit quicker, but again they have a lot to do and a lot of background checks actually to go through. So it's just going to take them time to get everything up and running just like Lyft," says Azevedo.

Since he's been driving for Uber majority of the people, he's picked up have been tourist because that is the primary ride-sharing service they are familiar with.

"Uber is the ride of choice in those areas like LA, New Jersey and New York. So when they come out here that is the first thing that they do, and some of them don't even have the Lyft app installed," says Azevedo.

Jeremy says locals should keep a close eye on the Uber app because more drivers will be popping up shortly.

"Uber is here like I said we have a few drivers out and there's more coming so just be patient with Uber and yeah we'll get there eventually," says Azevedo.