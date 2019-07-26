Meade County Commission issued a second disaster declaration. How will this impact the rally?

Meade County issued its second disaster declaration of 2019 due to damage the county experienced.

"Additional rainfall. Large amounts over the July fourth holiday and that brought additional flooding and damage to the infrastructure and more notably to the City of Sturgis," says Commission Assistant of Meade County, Jerry Derr.

With the rally one week away now the question is how will the damage affect the rally.

"Sturgis is prepared. I'm quite sure, and so we have no impediment to traffic and traffic flow in and around the area. Some of the rural areas in Meade County we have already worked on and taking care of some of the damage we had," says Derr.

Derr says that all of the additional road closures around Sturgis have reopened which will only help as more people arrive.

"So as far as our recent disaster declaration impacting anything related to the rally I just don't see that," says Derr.

But rain, or shine, Derr says the best advice is for visitors and locals alike to be prepared.

"We actually plan for some of those weather events to happen during the rally and what would our reaction be. So I believe that everybody within western South Dakota is one hundred percent ready for the rally," says Derr.

Even though law enforcement and other crew members are prepared, one local store owner is not only nervous for her business, but for the riders.

"Two ladies came on their bikes, and they got hit by a hail storm. So you could see their bodies and hands all bruised. They had no way or no place to hide, so they had to leave their bikes on the highway and run for safety," says the owner of Bikers Den, Rita Faraht.

As the days wind down, riders are hoping for clear skies and dry roads.

