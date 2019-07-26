Weather affects road repairs in Rapid City

Rapid City's roads took a beating from the extreme cold and moisture this winter and spring, and now construction crews are being put to work.

This year, there are an "abnormal" amount of potholes according to Rapid City's Street Superintendent Dale Pfeifle

The extreme weather affects the material road repair workers use to patch the holes which causes problems for workers to lay it on the roads.

However, excessive rain washes out the mixture and patchwork. It's a problem Rapid City Resident Wyatt Rogers notices.

"They have to put hot tar in all these cracks, not asphalt. They put asphalt down then they should put hot tar around it to stop it from popping out," said Rogers.

But, Pfeifle said some potholes, like the ones at 9th Street and Quincy Street, just keep coming back.

"We oil them and we pack them in there good and tight and it's just been an ongoing battle," said Pfeifle.

Pfeifle said they go through three to five tons of asphalt a day to fill potholes.

At the corner of Tower Road and Sandstone Lane, drivers can see orange candlestick makers trying to protect them from a sinkhole. The hole started off as two inches deep.

"When we patched it, it was two inches so we just put a little patch over the top of it. A couple of weeks later it kind of just fell down," said Pfeifle.

Crews who paint markings on the roads are also playing catch up.

White traffic lines, turn signals and crosswalks that scraped off by the snow plows this year need to be repainted. City officials say they normally they start painting in May, but the weather pushed their start date back a month.

"You can't paint a road when there's a bunch of gunk, you know like salt, sand or dirt on the road. We couldn't paint until early June. Then, every time it rains overnight, we can't really paint till the road gets dry enough again for the paint to go on and stick," said Rapid City Traffic Engineer Steve Frooman said.

The crew uses about 10 to 15 gallons of white paint a day.

However, Frooman said some crews melt white plastic so signage can last longer on the road. But that method cost too much and takes too much time. The focus in August is repainting the school crosswalks before children start heading back to class.