Trump Shop opens in Rapid City for Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

The loud and proud Trump Shop sitting at the corner of Mountain View Road and Canyon Lake Drive in Baken Park is turning heads with its flashy display of flags and banners promoting the 41st president.

The store opened this week and is one of three pop-ups attracting Donald Trump supporters during the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. The store sells everything from hats to buttons to shirts.

The owner - Cornell Nicholas - is from Florida and says Rapid City is a perfect place to set up shop, but he's not surprised there isn't one already.

“We know that a lot of Trump supporters don't wear their red MAGA hats all the time but they're good supporters and they really love our president,” Nicholas said.

Not everyone is as excited about the store. Joe Lowe is a Rapid City resident who says it’s not a partisan issue for him.

“It's a flag issue for me. It's just disrespectful and it’s against the United States Code,” Lowe said, pointing to an American flag with Trump’s image superimposed on top of. “My dad died for the country and my uncle died on the battlefield. They fought for the county - for the United States of America, not the United States of Trump. You shouldn't put people's picture on the American flag it's just disrespectful.

Lowe says putting an image on top of the flag is a misdemeanor offense.

Others, like Doug Kirby, are flocking to the store. Kirby is visiting from Michigan.

“We went by and saw the building and said we have got to go there,” Kirby said. “We got a bobble head.”

There are two other stores in the Sturgis area. Nicholas says if the Rapid City location is successful he will consider keeping it up through the 2020 election.

