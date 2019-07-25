Rushmore Tramway Adventures brings in new tubing slide attraction

Rushmore Tramway Adventures in Keystone welcomes a new attraction that will send you sliding.

Tubing Hill is the first and only one of its kind in South Dakota. It's a 450-foot long slide made out of recycled plastic.

Construction started last winter and it was completed in July.

Riders grab a tube and head up a conveyor belt to pick one of the four slides. Each slide is angled differently to affect the speed on each track.

This way riders of all ages can feel comfortable when going down.

Instead of using water, the ride operators wax each tube before they spin the rider around and give them a little push.

"Since it's bright with that orange and blue it's the first thing that they see and right away ask about. So we push that sale just to start off the day. It's something fun. It's an easy thing to push because it is designed for all ages," Rushmore Tramway Adventures Sales Coordinator Alexis Clemmons said.

Three rides cost $15 and five rides cost $20.