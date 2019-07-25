Rapid City crime lab handling record meth case load

The Rapid City Police Department's crime evidence lab handled 1,414 requests for drug analysis last year making 2018 the lab's busies year ever.

And this year, the numbers are even higher.

"We used to get 60 samples, or cases, a month. Now we're getting about 100," said Forensic Chemist Carolyn Angi.

The evidence comes in from law enforcement all over Western South Dakota.

A vile with methanol is prepared and then a sample of the seized evidence is inserted into the vile which is then placed in a special analysis machine that gives a readout determining if drugs are present.

The lab has two analysis machines. They run every day.

"We definitely stay very busy with our current case load," said Forensic Laboratory Director Brendan Matthew.

But at least the lab is staying up with the requests.

That wasn't always the case. In 2016 when the meth wave began to take off in earnest, the lab had to bring on another chemist.

"Prior to hiring the second chemist we were having a backlog of upwards of two months," said Matthew. "By bringing another chemist in, and purchasing new equipment, we've been able to decrease that backlog and get our turn around times down to about 5 days."

Matthew says his lab has capacity to handle an even higher work load but that that is not his first choice.

"It's a real sad situation," said Matthew. "But we have to do what we have to do to protect the community and do our part here to keep up with the demand and hopefully relatively soon it slows."