Hope Center is a great way for their guests to beat the heat

When the weather get's as hot as it did Wednesday, places like the Hope Center can be like an oasis in the desert for those who may not have anywhere else to go.

The Hope Center provides water to their guest and offers up more meals this time of year when the heat is hard to beat.

The Hope Center makes water available throughout the day to their guests looking to beat the heat and they also provide meals more often. This also gives guests an opportunity to utilize one of their many resources or even just socialize with each other.

"I see a lot of people coming in, cooling off and drinking water, staying in the shade, sit in air condition and it helps," said Gilbert Blue Bird, an artist who is painting a mural at the Hope Center, "it helps a lot."

Sentiments echoed by Hope Center guest Walter Morin.

"As you're out here, you get too hot, get too dehydrated, [you] got no food," said Morin, "Come here and they help you out with everything."

The Hope Center will be hosting an event tomorrow called "SPA-ghetti." The event starts at 6 p.m. at the Hope Center. They will be serving up some tasty spaghetti and offering haircuts on a first-come, first-serve basis. All are welcome.