2019 Black Hills Senior Games underway in Rapid City

The 2019 Black Hills Senior Games are up and running throughout Rapid City all this week.

Today, at the Minneluzahan Senior Center, seniors participated in Nintendo Wii bowling and Pinochle.

The Black Hills Senior Games are hosted and organized by the Rapid City Parks and Rec Department and for the rest of the week seniors from around the area will be competing in a variety events. From the popular sport pickleball, golf, basketball to even Texas Hold'em, there is a little something everybody.

"I think it's important not only to myself for my own mental and physical health," said Roberta Hageman, a participant, "but for the mental and physical health of the other seniors that belong to our center."

Even if seniors can't participate in any of the physical activities, they are still encouraged to sign up. In recent years, competitors in their 90's and over 100 have participated.

"I think seniors need to sign up for this, I mean every senior, " said Pat Stewart, a participant, "they can do something, if they can just sit in a chair and play a game, it's just good for them to get out and do these kinds of things."

Senior Games events will be held at various venues including Canyon Lake Activity Center, Minneluzahan Senior Center, Sioux Park Track and Tennis Courts, Meadowood Lanes, Roosevelt Swim Center, West Community Gym and Meadowbrook and Executive Golf Courses. An athletes picnic hosted by the City will be held Thursday at 5 p.m. at the Old Storybook Island Picnic Shelter.